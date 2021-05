A Sanitation Worker’s Entire Routine, from Waking Up to Trash Collection

Nicole Doz, a New York sanitation worker, shares her entire daily routine, including all the measures she takes to protect her skin and hair from the elements while on the job.

As a DSNY worker and pageant queen she explains how to have cute and safe nails while working.

She also explains the importance of stretching and staying fit in order to do her job.

From putting on her uniform to hosing down her street sweeper, Nicole shows us how busy and fulfilling days on the job can be.