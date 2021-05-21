Chris Cuomo is ‘Sorry’ for Helping His Governor Brother Craft Response to Scandal

On Thursday night, Chris Cuomo issued a statement to his colleagues and viewers live on CNN.

He apologized for helping his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a strategic response to recent sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Nine women have accused Gov.

Cuomo of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and non-consensual kissing.

The ‘Washington Post’ broke the news earlier that day that Chris had participated in a series of conference calls discussing his brother’s response strategy.

Now, today there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice.

Of course I do.

This is no revelation.

I have said it publicly, and I have certainly never hidden it… , Chris Cuomo, via Huffpost.

In his apology, Chris defended his decision, saying he cannot be “objective” when it comes to “family.”.

I can be objective about just about any topic.

But not about my family … Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me.

And I am fiercely loyal to them.

I am family first, job second, Chris Cuomo, via Huffpost.

He went on to call his involvement a “mistake” that “[would] not happen again.”.

It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot.

I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I’m sorry for that, Chris Cuomo, via Huffpost.

CNN acknowledged in a statement that the journalist's involvement was “inappropriate,” but he won’t be facing any disciplinary action