Chris Cuomo is ‘Sorry’ for Helping His Governor Brother Craft Response to Scandal.
On Thursday night, Chris Cuomo issued a statement to his colleagues and viewers live on CNN.
He apologized for helping his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a strategic response to recent sexual harassment allegations made against him.
Nine women have accused Gov.
Cuomo of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and non-consensual kissing.
The ‘Washington Post’ broke the news earlier that day that Chris had participated in a series of conference calls discussing his brother’s response strategy.
Now, today there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice.
Of course I do.
This is no revelation.
I have said it publicly, and I have certainly never hidden it… , Chris Cuomo, via Huffpost.
In his apology, Chris defended his decision, saying he cannot be “objective” when it comes to “family.”.
I can be objective about just about any topic.
But not about my family … Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me.
And I am fiercely loyal to them.
I am family first, job second, Chris Cuomo, via Huffpost.
He went on to call his involvement a “mistake” that “[would] not happen again.”.
It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot.
I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I’m sorry for that, Chris Cuomo, via Huffpost.
CNN acknowledged in a statement that the journalist's involvement was “inappropriate,” but he won’t be facing any disciplinary action