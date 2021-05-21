Capacity Expands At Yankee Stadium For Fully Vaccinated Fans

Several stadiums and arenas in our area expand their capacities for fully vaccinated fans this weekend.
It all starts with the Yankees on Friday night; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Several stadiums and arenas in our area expand their capacities for fully vaccinated fans this weekend.
It all starts with the Yankees on Friday night; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Today fans can sit in full sections at Yankee Stadium if they can prove they have been vaccinated.
Baseball will soon be welcoming back even more fans. The capacity at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field is expanding on May 19;..