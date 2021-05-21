Doja Cat & SZA Performing 'Kiss Me More' at Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

Doja Cat is nominated for five BBMAs, this year's third-highest total for a female artist.
SZA is nominated for one award.
Doja Cat is nominated for five BBMAs, this year's third-highest total for a female artist.
SZA is nominated for one award.
West Coast rapper Doja Cat and SZA dominated the Billboard Music Awards as promised. The duo paired up for their first televised..
West Coast hitmakers Doja Cat and SZA are bringing more than their presence to the Billboard Music Awards show. The “Kiss Me..