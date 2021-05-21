Legislation Aims To Prevent Car Insurance Companies From Using Occupation, Education To Determine Costs In New Jersey
In New Jersey, you may be paying more for car insurance based not on your driving record, but what you do for a living or whether you went to college.

Now, there's a push to change this little known practice; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.