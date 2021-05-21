UPDATE: The search for missing 11-year-old La Vista boy continues

The search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen is continuing today in the Walnut Creek area based on a possible lead that was developed on Wednesday.
Officials wouldn’t provide more on the lead but they did say Larsen had been to the area before.
The search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen is continuing today in the Walnut Creek area based on a possible lead that was developed on Wednesday.
Officials wouldn’t provide more on the lead but they did say Larsen had been to the area before.
On Wednesday, following two days of unsuccessful searching for a missing La Vista boy who has autism, officials provided an update..
A Las Vegas family and Nevada Child Seekers representatives held a press conference on Tuesday to update their search on a reported..