President Biden: 'Simply wrong' to seize reporters' phone records

President Joe Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he would not let his Department of Justice seize phone records or emails from reporters following reporting that the Trump administration secretly sought and obtained the 2017 phone and email records of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, the latest instance where federal prosecutors have taken aggressive steps targeting journalists in leak investigations.
Biden Says DOJ Seizing Reporters’ Phone, Email Records Is ‘Simply Wrong’: I Will ‘Not Let That Happen’
