Monday, May 24, 2021

ILLENIUM concert announced at Allegiant Stadium, will be first concert at the venue

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
ILLENIUM’S Trilogy performance will be the first-ever concert performed in the new Allegiant Stadium, as last year's Garth Brooks tour date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-D-M STAR... ILLENIUM....WILL HEADLINE THE FIRST-EVERCONCERT.... AT ALLEGIANTSTADIUM.HE WILL PERFORM"TRILOGY".... A -3- SETCONCERT... ON JULY -3-RD.THAT’S A WEEK BEFORECOUNTRY SUPER STAR... GARTHBROOKS.TICKETS FOR ILLENIUM’S....ALL-AGES SHOW... GO ON SALE....THURSDAY.THEY START AROUND... -60-

