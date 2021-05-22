ILLENIUM’S Trilogy performance will be the first-ever concert performed in the new Allegiant Stadium, as last year's Garth Brooks tour date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ILLENIUM concert announced at Allegiant Stadium, will be first concert at the venue
