Fish appears to bid farewell while being cooked over charcoal

This is the bizarre moment a fish appeared to wave goodbye while it was being cooked over charcoal in Thailand.

Footage shows the creature wriggling its fin on the grill during a barbecue dinner in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Confused house owner Surasit Naphimai said: ‘I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw the moving fin.

It’s almost like the dead fish was trying to send me a secret message.’