This is the bizarre moment a fish appeared to wave goodbye while it was being cooked over charcoal in Thailand.
Fish appears to bid farewell while being cooked over charcoal
Footage shows the creature wriggling its fin on the grill during a barbecue dinner in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
Confused house owner Surasit Naphimai said: ‘I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw the moving fin.
It’s almost like the dead fish was trying to send me a secret message.’