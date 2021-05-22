Queen welcomed aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its deployment

The Queen has been welcomed on board Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.The £3 billion warship, which carries eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets, will depart later on Saturday for Asia accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.
Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Portsmouth ahead of its first operational deployment
HMS Queen Elizabeth is seen in Portsmouth with her CSG21 airgroup embarked as she prepares for her upcoming first operational..