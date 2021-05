Israeli police stormed Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound during Friday prayers (May 21) as a ceasefire took effect between Hamas and Israel.

Israeli security forces fired teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at worshippers hours after thousands gathered at the holy site to celebrate the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza.