Palestinians celebrate at Al-Aqsa mosque compound following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas on Friday (May 21).

The ceasefire came after 11 days of deadly air strikes pounded the Palestinian enclave.

At least 232 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip and twelve people died in Israel by rocket fire.