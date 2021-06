Jaw-dropping drone footage from the Mediterranean in Greece

Terracotta-topped and ready to dazzle, this traditional piece of Greece has a “real deal” written all over it.

Think rainbow-colored houses, chequered-cloth tavernas, and swoon-worthy seafront harbors, complete with wraparound greenery.

And that’s just the start – this is a region rich in forest-backed beaches and dinky bays, where spectacular scenery comes as standard and adventures await!