Authorities in India seize illicit alcohol worth $1,704 in a crackdown against smugglers

Police apprehended a smuggler after seizing hundreds of liquor bottles worth 1,704 USD in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (May 22).

They also warned the public that strict action would be taken against those found transporting liquor, sand and other narcotics through illegal means.

Smuggling is on the rise in India as the country is battling a second wave of COVID-19.