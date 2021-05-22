'Stop Bombing Gaza': Protesters gather in London in solidarity with Palestinians

Demonstrators are asking for the end of Israel's blockade on Gaza and the end of illegal occupation.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Central London today (May 22) in solidarity with Palestinians.

Protests in support of Palestinians took place in several cities all over the world including in New York, Paris and Melbourne.