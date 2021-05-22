Skip to main content
Saturday, May 22, 2021

"Stop Bombing Gaza": Protesters gather in London in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands of protesters gathered in Central London today (May 22) in solidarity with Palestinians.

Demonstrators are asking for the end of Israel's blockade on Gaza and the end of illegal occupation.

Protests in support of Palestinians took place in several cities all over the world including in New York, Paris and Melbourne.

