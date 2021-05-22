Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 22, 2021

Top 10 Best 90s One Hit Wonders

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:28s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Best 90s One Hit Wonders
Top 10 Best 90s One Hit Wonders

These one hit wonders were on top of the world...for 15 minutes.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those artists who scored a big but solitary hit in the States during the decade of grunge and boy bands.

These one hit wonders were on top of the world...for 15 minutes.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those artists who scored a big but solitary hit in the States during the decade of grunge and boy bands.

Our countdown includes The Verve, Marcy Playground, Haddaway, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage