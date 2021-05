Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep.

Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection.

CNN’s Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.