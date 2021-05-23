Shooting at trailer park leaves one dead in Las Vegas

Around 6:15 a.m.
Two neighbors got into a fight at a trailer park near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas, according to police.
A man was shot and later died at the hospital.
One man who lives next door said one bullet went through one of his bedrooms, where multiple people were sleeping.