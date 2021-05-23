Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 23, 2021

Shooting at trailer park leaves one dead in Las Vegas

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:15s 0 shares 1 views
Shooting at trailer park leaves one dead in Las Vegas
Shooting at trailer park leaves one dead in Las Vegas

Around 6:15 a.m.

Two neighbors got into a fight at a trailer park near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas, according to police.

A man was shot and later died at the hospital.

NO ONE WAS SERIOUSLY HURT.AND AROUND 6:15, TWONEIGHBORS GOT INTO A FIGHT AT ATRAILER PARK NEAR NELLIS ANDCHEYENNE.A MAN WAS SHOT AND DIED ATTHE HOSPITAL.THE SHOOTER RAN AWAY -POLICE ARE STILL LOOKING FORHIM.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Seven dead in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Seven dead in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Reuters - Politics
Suspect identified after shooting left 1 dead, 2 injured on Las Vegas Strip

Suspect identified after shooting left 1 dead, 2 injured on Las Vegas Strip

KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Army of the Dead Movie Trailer

Army of the Dead Movie Trailer

Teaser Trailer

Explore