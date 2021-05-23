Santa Clara County COVID-19 Vaccinations Top 1 Million; Great America Reopens

The Bay Area's largest county hit a major milestone this week when it surpassed its millionth COVID-19 vaccine administered, Santa Clara County health officials announced Saturday.
Maria Medina reports.
(5-22-21)
In about three weeks, Californians will begin a new chapter in the pandemic when the state lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions...
Anne Makovec reports on two greater Bay Area counties joining San Francisco and San Mateo County in the Yellow COVID reopening tier..