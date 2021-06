House of Z Movie

House of Z Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: #HouseOfZ chronicles the meteoric rise of fashion designer #ZacPosen at the age of 21, his brand's falling out of favour several years later and his challenge to rebuild his company and his reputation.

It is both a portrait of an artist, and a look behind the glamorous curtain of one of the most distinguished brands in the world, revealing the tenuous dance between art and commerce that informs every move.