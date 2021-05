KRIS-TV turns 65 years old

STORE FOR SOUTH TEXAS: WILLFLOODING BE AN ISSUE?

FIND OUTLATER, IN YOUR FULL FORECAST.IT’S A SPECIAL DAY FOR USHERE AT CHANNEL SIX.TODAY WE CELEBRATE 65 YEARSOF SERVING YOU..

THE VIEWERS.A LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE WEFIRST SIGNED ON BACK IN THE19-50’S.SPORTS DIRECTOR ALANHARWELL TAKES A LOOK BACK...{***PKG**}{***ALAN**}HAPPY 65TH BIRTHDAY KRIS 6CG: ALAN HARWELL"IT WAS 65 YEARS.AGO..

MAY 22ND1956 WHEN CHANNEL SIX BECAME THEVERY FIRST NETWORK TELEVISIONSTATION TO BEGIN BROADCASTINGRIGHT HERE IN CORPUS CHRISTI.AND IT ALL BEGAN RIGHT HEREINSIDE WHAT IS NOW THE WELLSFARGO BUILDING IN THE UPTOWNAREA"IT WAS DURING THE 1950’S WHENT.

FRANK SMITH WHO WE HAVEHIGHLIGHTED HERE..

BELIEVEDTELEVISION WAS THE FUTURE..

ANDHE WAS THE ONE WHO MADE ITHAPPEN HERE IN SOUTH TEXAS...WE CAUGHT UP WITH HIS T.FRANK’S GRANDSON... T.

FRANKSMITH THE FOURTH WHO WORKED INTV SALES FOR MANY YEARS ATCHANNEL SIX..

HE REMEMBERSWHY HIS GRANDFATHER HAD SUCH ASTRONG VISION FOR THE FUTURE OFTELEVISIONCG: T.

FRANK SMITHGRANDFATHER STARTED KRIS 6 IN1956"HE JUST THOUGHT IT WAS HELL OFA COMMUNICATION DEVICE.

I DON’TTHINK HE NECESSARLY SAW THE FULLRANGE OF THINGS THAT COULDHAPPEN BUT HIS INTEREST WASPRIMARLIY IN GETTING ACOMMUNICATIONS DEVICE TOGETHERADVERTISERS SUPPORTED"SO IT WAS DEFINITLY A HISTORYMAKING DAY WHEN CHANNEL SIXOFFICIALLY WENT ON THE AIR 65YEARS AGO..TELEVISION HAS OBVIOUSLY COMELONG WAY SINCE 1956..CHECK OTHE GIANT IN STUDIO CAMERAS.THEY WERE USING BACK IN THE50’S..T.

FRANK SMITH"THE STUDIO CAMERAS CAME IN 15DIFFERENT BOXES AND BAGS.

YOUCOULD NOT BUY A STUDIO CAMERA ATTHE TIME.

YOU ESSENTIALY BOUGHTA HEATH KIT AND THE ENGINEERSHAD TO ASSEMBLE THAT WHOLE THINGIN THE STUDIO"HERE’S WHAT CHANNEL’S SIX VERYFIRST STUDIO LOOKED LIKE..

ITWAS CONVERTED FROM A RADIOSTUDIO IN THE BASEMENT OF THEOLD DRISOLL HOTEL..AND IN THAT STUDIO..

KRIS 6 ALSOPRODUCED SEVERAL LOCTELEVISION SHOWS INLUDING THISGAME SHOW CALLED MARKO HOSTEDBY HUGH GRAY...CHANNEL SIX METEOROLIGIST BOBSCHACKELFORD WAS ONE OF THE VERYFIRST TO TELL US ABOUT THEWEATHER ON TV IN CORPUS CHRISTI"CHANNEL SIX WOULD EVENTUALYMOVE HERE TO THE CORNER OF SOUTHSTAPLES AND AGNES ..IT’S AVACANT LOT NOW BUT THEY SPENTMANY YEARS HERE BEFORE MOVING TOITS CURRENT LOCATION ONARTESIAN"HERE IS A PICTURE OF WHAT THATBUILDING LOOKED LIKE AT AGNESAND STAPLES IN 1972...IT WOULDEVENTUALLY BE DEMOLISHED IN 2015SO THIS IS WHAT TV LOOKED LIKEIN THE 1950’S.

WHAT WOULD THEORIGINAL OWNERS THE T.

FRANKSMITH FAMILY THINK OF TODAY’STECHNOLOGY?SMITH"I DON’T THINK THEY WOULDNECESSARLY BE AMAZED BECAUSEGRANDPA PASSED IN 71 AND WE HADALREADY GONE FULL COLOR AND THENETWORK HAD GONE FULL COLOR ANDVIDEO TAPE HAD BEEN AR