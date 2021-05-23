Into The Darkness Movie Clip - I hope they appreciate you in the army.

- Plot synopsis: Through a family and the relation between father and son, the film describes the dilemmas of the Danish population during World War II.

Like the government, the farmers and the industry, the father, a successful owner of a big electronics factory, tries to make the best of the situation to keep the wheels rolling.

However this leads him into a problematic collaboration with the Germans.

His son, on the contrary, reacts against the increasing oppression and persecution of jews and communists by joining the rising resistance movement.

Cast: Jesper Christensen, Bodil Jørgensen, Mads Reuther, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, Sara Viktoria Bjerregaard, Lue Dittmann Støvelbæk, Sylvester Byder