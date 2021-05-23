Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Top 10 Most Famous Haunted Hotels in the World

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:04s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Most Famous Haunted Hotels in the World
Top 10 Most Famous Haunted Hotels in the World

Are you a ghost hunter planning your next vacation?

Look no further than these frightening locations!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the world’s most famed and notorious haunted hotels.

Are you a ghost hunter planning your next vacation?

Look no further than these frightening locations!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the world’s most famed and notorious haunted hotels.

Our countdown includes Ballygally Castle Hotel, Fairmont Banff Springs, The Stanley Hotel, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage