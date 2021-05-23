Aerial footage of Ganges River shows hundreds of COVID-19 victims buried in sand

This terrible footage shows the extent of COVID-19 damage in India.

This terrible footage shows the extent of COVID-19 damage in India.

Hundreds of bodies, believed to be victims of the virus, are seen partially exposed in sand graves on the banks of the Ganges River.

Gravediggers at the site said that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of bodies arriving for burials and cremations since April.

Teams of police and local officials have been patrolling several areas along the river in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to discourage burials on the site, and to warn people of possible infection risks.