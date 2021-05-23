Kylie Jenner was spotted out with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi at Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen enjoying a day out at Disneyland this week with their three-year-old daughter Stormi.The make-up mogul and her rap star ex are fuelling rumours that they are back together, after they were snapped wandering around the amusement park on Tuesday (18/5).Videos show them looking a strong family unit as they walked by the Peter Pan's Flight ride and gift shop together, with Kylie, 23, guiding her little girl with a gentle head touch.They were surrounded by their security guards, and also reportedly joined by Kylie's niece Dream Kardashian, four, at the theme park in Anaheim, California.The outing has caused a whirlwind of reactions on social media, with many believing the two parents have rekindled their relationship.One Twitter user said: "Literally so cute that Kylie & Travis went with Stormi to Disneyland yesterday"Another said: "Kylie & travis are back together, the world is finally falling into place."TMZ reported that the two are in an open relationship on Friday (21), but Kylie was quick to dispel the rumour, taking to Twitter with a screengrab of the announcement saying "you guys really just make up anything". Kylie posted a series of selfie's to her 233 million Instagram followers to show off her stylish outfit of high-waisted, tie dye trousers with a beige crop top.Dad Travis, 29, kept it low-key with a khaki ensemble of jacket, trousers and graphic tee, and Stormi wore a cream vest, white trousers and a pair of tiny Nikes.The videos were taken at 2:46pm on May 18.

