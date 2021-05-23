The country is just starting to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but for one COVID-19 unit nurse, her most important battle is just getting started.
Vanderbilt nurse in COVID-19 unit now battling rare form of cancer
Credit: NewsChannel 5 NashvilleDuration: 01:59s 0 shares 1 views
SURVEY.A LOCAL NURSE WHO HELPEDPATIENTS OVERCOME COVID-19DURING THE PANDEMIC IS FIGHTINGHER OWN HEALTH BATTLE.THE 27-YEAR-OLD WAS DIAGNOSEDWITH A RARE FORM OF CANCER.BUT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS BYHER SIDE, SHE IS DETERMINED TOBEAT IT.