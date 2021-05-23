Student who got her arm caught in her car steering wheel had to call the FIRE BRIGADE to be freed

This is the hilarious moment a student got her arm caught in her car steering wheel and had to call the FIRE BRIGADE to be freed.

Solome Asfaw, 19, was waiting outside her halls at De Montfort University, Leicester, for best friend Chelsea Cariazo, 18, to bring her a snack when her arm became stuck in the steering wheel of her VW Polo.

The law student would usually rest her arm through the bottom of the steering wheel when she wasn't driving, but hadn't realised the wheel was on full lock which meant the gap was less than half the size.