Volcano erupts in nearly two decades in Congo| Lava spills onto major highways| Oneindia News

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday, spewing lava onto a major highway and causing panic among the residents of nearby city, Goma.

The volcano erupted for the first time in nearly two decades.

There was no immediate word on any casualties, but witnesses said that lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

