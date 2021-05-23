Coronavirus: Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs effective against Indian variant

A study has found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the variant identified in India after two doses.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the findings made him "increasingly confident" the final stage of easing restrictions in England could take place on June 21.
Vaccines nearly '90% effective' against 'Indian variant' of coronavirus
Daily Record
Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 strain as..