Rising gas prices impact local delivery service

GARCIATRAVEL EXPERTSSAY IN THE NEXTWEEK THE NATIONALAVERAGE PRICE OFGAS WILL BE TWODOLLARS AND 98CENTS PERGALLON.

THAT'S ASLIGHT DROP FROMCURRENT PRICESHERE IN IDAHO ANDIT'S JUST OVER ADOLLAR INCREASEFROM LAST YEARSMEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND.

BUTTHESE PRICES ARETHE HIGHESTTHEY'VE BEEN SINCE2014.WITH LOCALBUSINESSNAVIGATING THECOMPLICATIONS OFCOVID TONIGHT OURFRANKIE KATAFIASEXPLAINS WHATIMPACT THESERISING GAS PRICESHAVE ON DELIVERYSERVICES.FEEDING THETREASURE VALLEYHEALTHY MEALSSINCE 20-16 COVIDPRESENTEDBUSINESS OWNERSDUSTIN AND HAILEYWITH UNIQUECHALLENGES."DURING COVID THEMEATS WEREREALLY HARD TOGET.

EVERYONEWAS USING TAKEOUT AND WE ALLUSE THE SAME MEALPREP CONTAINERSAND SO WHEN WEWERE ORDERING1,500- 2,000 A WEEKEVERYONE ELSEWAS ORDERING ALOT MORE AND SOTHAT WAS PRETTYDIFFICULT TO GETTHE CONTAINERS TOPUT OUR FOOD IN."DUSTIN AND HIS WIFEOWN AND OPERATEM-E-P MEALS.AMEAL PREP &DELIVERYCOMPANY.

ONAVERAGE DUSTINAND HIS TWODRIVERS SPEND 20HOURS A WEEKMAKING SURE EVERYCUSTOMERRECEIVES THEIRMEALSBOISE, MERIDIAN,EAGLE, NAMPA,CALDWELL, STAR.WE'RE NOT QUITE INKUNA WE'RE NOTQUITE IN EMMETTALTHOUGH WE DOHAVE PEOPLETRAVEL IN FROMTHOSE AREAS TO BEABLE TO UTILIZEOUR SERVICE SOMOST OF THETREASURE VALLEYWE ARE ABLE TOREACHWITH GAS PRICESAVERAGING 3DOLLARS AND 37CENTS IN MERIDIAN.DRIVING THREEDELIVERY TRUCKS ISQUICKLY ADDING UPFOR THIS SMALLBUSINESS OWNERWE WERE DOINGMAYBE LAST YEAR$300 FOR GAS- AWEEK AND THISYEAR IT'S PROBABLY$450 TO $500.

SOGAS IS PROBABLY UPA $1.24 THIS TIMEFROM LAST YEAR.FOR NOW M-E-PMEALS TEN DOLLARDELIVERY FEE ISHOLDING UP ANDBOTH OWNERS SAYWHILE THEY CAN'TPREDICT THEFUTURE THERE ARENO PLANS TO RAISETHEIR FEES ANYTIMESOON ."BUT SAY FOODPRICES GOTHROUGH THE ROOFHERE IN THE NEXTLITTLE BIT AND GASPRICES KEEP GOINGUP, WE WOULD HAVETO RAISE IT A LITTLEBITUNFORTUNATELY."IN MERIDIAN I'MFRANKIE KATAFIASFOR IDAHO NEWS 6GAS BUDDY DOTCOM EXPECTSPRICES SHOULDLEVEL OUT SHORTLYBEFORE MEMORIALDAY WEEKEND BUT ARISE IN PRICESNEARING RECORDLEVELS IS EXPECTEDBY MID-SUMMER.