Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with US PGA Championship success

Nine days after accepting a special exemption for next month’s US Open, Phil Mickelson rendered it unnecessary in amazing fashion by becoming the oldest winner in major championship history.Mickelson held his nerve during a pulsating final round at Kiawah Island to win his sixth major title in the 103rd US PGA Championship, 16 years on from lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time.The 50-year-old carded a closing 73 amid euphoric scenes around the 18th green, finishing six under par and two shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, with Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Paul Casey and Harry Higgs two strokes further back.
