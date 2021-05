An election system that puts voters (not politicians) first | Amber McReynolds

From hours-long lines and limited polling locations to confusing and discriminatory registration policies, why is it so hard to vote in the US?

Voting rights expert Amber McReynolds offers a proven alternative: a new process, already happening in parts of the country, that could bring accountability, transparency and equity to the outdated and sputtering system that American democracy currently relies on.