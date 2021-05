SEASON.THE CONDORS AND HENDERSON.... ONTOP.... FIGHTINGFOR THE REGULAR SEASON TITLE INVEGAS THIS WEEK.BAKERSFIELD LOST THE FIRST TWOMEETINGS WITH THE SILVERKNIGHTS... AT THE START OF THESEASON.SINCE THEN... THEY'VE RATTLEDOFF FIVE STRAIGHT WINS....INCLUDING TWO IN HENDERSON LASTMONTH.THE LEADERS SQUARE OFF TOMORROWNIGHT..

WITHMATINEE GAMES ... ON SATURDAYAND SUNDAY.A BAKERSFIELD SWEEP WOULDGUARANTEE THE NO.

1 SEED..

BUTANY COMBINATION OF LOSSES COULDDROP THE GUYS TO 3RD PLACE... IFSAN DIEGO SWEEPS IN COLORADO TOEND THE YEAR.YOU CAN CALL IT A WINNINGCOMBINAT