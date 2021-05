Covid-19 death toll in India breaches the 3 Lakh mark, 3rd country after US & Brazil | Oneindia News

India recorded 4,454 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of dead to above 3 lakh, making it only the third country after the US and Brazil to cross the grim milestone.

Around 1 lakh people have died in the last 26 days in India, the highest for any country.

