The Loved Ones Movie

The Loved Ones Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: #TheLovedOnes is a vivid, sexy rollercoaster of a ride that takes the conventions of horror and runs them off the rails.

Starring: #XavierSamuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), #RobinMcLeavy (48 Shades), John Brumpton (Last Ride, Underbelly), Richard Wilson (Clubland), Victoria Thaine (48 Shades, Two Twisted), Jessica McNamee (Packed to the Rafters).

Brent (Samuel) has never recovered from the night of the car crash that killed his father: the crash that he was responsible for.

His only solace is his loving girlfriend Holly (Thaine).

But there’s another girl who yearns to comfort Brent, the quietest girl in school Lola (McLeavy), and when he turns down her invitations to the dance he enters a nightmare beyond imagining.

A terrifying series of events take place under a mirrored disco ball, involving pink satin, glitter, syringes, nails and power drills.

Brent must summon every ounce of will he possesses if he is to survive and prevent Lola and her father from extending her revenge to those he loves the most.