Friends put their different brands of electrical screwdrivers to the test

A group of friends decided to put their electrical screwdrivers to the test in this video.

Mart Smand and two of his buddies from the Netherlands chose their go-to power tools to see which would win a race to install a screw in a log.

"My friends and I love making videos with different tools.

This is a race of the screwdrivers - Milwaukee fid2 Vs DeWalt dcf887 Vs Makita dtd153," said Smand.

The Milwaukee screwdriver ends up getting the job done in the fastest time, followed by the DeWalt and then Makita.

The clip was fined in April in the town of Pesse in the Netherlands.