Beekeepers discover massive hive hidden behind wall of bathroom in Texas home

A team of apiarists discovered a massive beehive hidden behind the wall of a bathroom in a home in Texas.

Footage filmed on Saturday (May 23) showed various stage of the 15-hour operation to remove the insects from the property in the town of Prosper.

According to the filmer, it was the biggest removal of bees they had ever carried out and they estimated the hive had been there at least four years.