This is the heartwarming moment a man serving in the US Army was reunited with his parents on Christmas Eve after more than a year away.
Siblings kept secret for months so that their soldier brother could surprise parents with Christmas Eve homecoming
"Nathan was gone for over a year in the Army," explains the filmer.
"He found out he was going to be able to come home for a few days for Christmas but didn’t want everyone to know.
He only told his sister and his baby brother so they could make a plan and surprise the family.
They planned a Christmas Eve dinner at a local restaurant, their baby brother picked Nathan up from the airport and drove him in to surprise the family at the restaurant."