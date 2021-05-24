Siblings kept secret for months so that their soldier brother could surprise parents with Christmas Eve homecoming

This is the heartwarming moment a man serving in the US Army was reunited with his parents on Christmas Eve after more than a year away.

This is the heartwarming moment a man serving in the US Army was reunited with his parents on Christmas Eve after more than a year away.

"Nathan was gone for over a year in the Army," explains the filmer.

"He found out he was going to be able to come home for a few days for Christmas but didn’t want everyone to know.

He only told his sister and his baby brother so they could make a plan and surprise the family.

They planned a Christmas Eve dinner at a local restaurant, their baby brother picked Nathan up from the airport and drove him in to surprise the family at the restaurant."