They Said My Body Was 'Cursed' - But Now I'm A Model | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN born with a shortened leg and missing left arm has defied the odds to become a fashion model.

Zizipho Soldati, 26, from Johannesburg, South Africa, has phocomelia, a rare congenital condition that causes limb mutation and deformity.

As a child, she struggled to fit in with her peers due to her physical difference.

People shunned her and believed she was 'cursed'.

She said: 'People think that people with disabilities are cursed, that 'She is bewitched and her parents did [something] wrong'." Despite her challenging adolescence, Zizipho eventually learned to love her unique body.

Refusing to hide her disability, she began posting photos of herself in bikinis and chic outfits on social media.

Zizipho added: "Now I want to be everywhere.

I want you to see me." As her followers grew, she was scouted and signed by a local modelling agency as one of their first disabled models.

Zizipho is also an award-winning filmmaker who has produced and directed TV shows and films for local media outlets.

As an influencer, she strives to motivate others to follow their dreams by sharing her journey to self-acceptance and body positivity.

She said: "I want to be somebody that inspires someone to live their lives despite their limitations." https://www.instagram.com/zizipho_soldat/