I Was Bored Of Racing Cars - So I Became A Glamour Model | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A FORMER professional race car driver has used cosmetic procedures to reinvent herself as a glamour model.

Renee Gracie, from Australia, started racing when she was just a teen.

Initially she raced go-karts for fun, but by 18 years old she was racing professionally.

Determined to prove that women could race alongside men at the highest level, Renee progressed into the pinnacle of motorsport in Australia, the V8 Supercars.

However, after three years at the top of the profession, Renee decided that the sport was no longer right for her, “I lost my passion, it was just too difficult being a female, you do get treated differently." Renee, who initially was unsure of what she would do next, was spurred into glamour modelling by her extensive fan base.

Having already had one boob job at age 19, Renee took the decision to get more work to further enhance her look.

To date she has paid for two Brazilian Butt Lifts, two boob jobs, veneers and filler, at a total cost of over $60,000.

But she’s not done yet.

Renee hopes to get a cat eye lift, cheek lift and jaw lift in the future too.

Although Renee is ultimately supported by her family, she’s not without her haters, particularly on social media.

Recently, a follower of Renee commented on her social media “I’d rather my daughter worked at McDonald’s than do what you do”.

These spiteful comments are all too common for Renee, however she is unfazed, she just laughs them off.

In the future Renee hopes to one day return to racing, but for now says “my life is the best it’s ever been and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been." https://www.instagram.com/therenee_gracie https://www.tiktok.com/@therenee_gracie