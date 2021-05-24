Skip to main content
Bridge collapses when magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks central China

A bridge in central China collapsed on Saturday (May 22) when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck.

Footage filmed in Maduo County in Qinghai province showed the destroyed bridge that spans the Changma River.

Some homes also collapsed in Maduo County, according to officials.

Five people sustained minor injuries in the quake, according to local media.

