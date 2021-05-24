Watch: Irish grandad reunites with his grandchildren after SEVEN MONTHS APART

This is the tear-jerking moment a grandad was reunited with his grandchildren after seven months apart.George Johnston, 70, had not seen his grandchildren after complications with a surgery on his neck and an extended stay in hospital.He was discharged from hospital on April 30 and returned to his home in Holywood, Northern Ireland.The family decided to surprise the grandchildren, Archie, 7, Tilly, 6, and Rex, 3.Hannah, George's daughter-in-law, explained: "George went into hospital for surgery on his neck, sadly there were some complications and what was supposed to be a short visit - a few days - ended up being a seven month stay.

He was left with little to no feeling or power in his legs and as a result is now in a wheelchair. "We are hopeful that with physio and being in his own home environment we will maybe begin to see some improvement."It was hard on the family and especially for his wife Liz Johnston.

She was the only family member allowed to visit and only once a week. ''Some weeks she couldn't go at all because another patient in the ward had covid.

Thankfully, George didn't get it."We only found out the day before that he was coming home and decided not to tell the kids and to surprise them to see their reaction." The video filmed by Hannah shows George's emotional reaction as he almost instantly bursts into tears of joy. The children are just as surprised as George to see their grandad with eldest Archie taking a second to recognise him before embracing his grandfather with a big hug."Iain my husband collected the kids from school and I saw them arriving back in the car so I ran downstairs to my in-laws living room and thought I would video the moment. "The kids just couldn't believe it.

As Archie walked into the room he said he saw someone from the corner of his eye but just thought it was a visitor for Nana. "His face when he realised!

It was very special we were all crying.

The kids adore their grandad and he has been so missed by us all."