In pictures: The story of a Premier League campaign like no other

Manchester City reclaimed the title from Liverpool, while Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham were relegated in a Premier League season played almost entirely behind closed doors.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the standout images from an unprecedented top-flight campaign ahead of its conclusion on Sunday.
Premier League data dive: Aguero moves past Rooney, Willock matches Shearer and Kane strikes gold
The Premier League race is run. A season that has seemingly been a never-ending story finally concluded on Sunday with the focus..