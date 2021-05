Skywatchers In For A Treat; Super Moon and Lunar Eclipse

Summer stargazing is starting off at its finest this week with a special treat.

Some sky watchers will be able to catch a glimpse of a rare lunar trifecta: a “super blood moon.” Not only will this be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, it coincides with a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon will appear red.

Https://cbsloc.al/3fxli4S