Nandy: Raab needs to summon Belarus ambassador

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on her opposite number Dominic Raab to summon the Belarusian ambassador in order to demand the release of imprisoned journalist Roman Protasevich.

Prostasevich was arrested after a Ryanair plane to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk in what Nandy describes as a 'hijacking' by Belarusian authorities.'

Report by Odonovanc.

