Residents of Bangalore witness rare 'halo' around sun

Residents of Bangalore in India today (May 24) witnessed the rare sight of a rainbow-coloured ring around the sun.

Residents of Bangalore in India today (May 24) witnessed the rare sight of a rainbow-coloured ring around the sun.

The 'halo' was visible from most parts of the capital of Karnataka state from around 11 am and lasted for over an hour.

The rare phenomenon is popularly known as the 22-degree halo as the hoop has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun.