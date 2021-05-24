Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes for Violating Own Covid Guidelines

Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer the latest politician in hot water after a photo showed her violating her own state’s covid guidelines.
She’s now apologized.
Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer the latest politician in hot water after a photo showed her violating her own state’s covid guidelines.
She’s now apologized.
Michigan will remove the vast majority of its COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.
Fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors or outdoors, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer..