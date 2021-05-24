Woman receives ‘around 5,500 feet’ of plants after delivery order gone wrong

Journalist Molly Quell got a lot more than she bargained for when she ordered some new plants for her garden.In a now-viral Twitter thread, the Netherlands-based reporter shared how she ended up with 510 square meters — or around 5,500 square feet — of greenery.Quell kicked off the viral moment by revealing the number of plants she actually ordered.“So, we ordered 51 trays of plants to install on our shed’s new green roof,” Quell wrote.

“We just got a phone call from the company.

They are delivering 510 square meters”.the journalist promptly followed up with countless updates in what became a day-long struggle to simply not receive that many plants.The situation only got worse as the delivery drivers began blaming one another and Quell’s neighbors began complaining about the street being blocked.It took hours of arguing, several delivery trucks and a literal crane, but eventually, Quell got the order taken back.Many users replied to the thread, thanking Quell for taking it in stride and sharing the story so humorously