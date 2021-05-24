Top 10 Lord of the Rings Games

For this list, we’ll be looking at those games that did justice to Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

These games live up to the very high standards of the Lord of the Rings books and movies!

These games live up to the very high standards of the Lord of the Rings books and movies!

For this list, we’ll be looking at those games that did justice to Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

Our countdown includes “Guardians of Middle-earth” (2012), “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002), “Lego The Lord of the Rings” (2012), “Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor” (2014) and more!