UK man tries to sell 'active' German bomb on eBay | Hampshire Police evacuates area | Oneindia News

A 51-year-old British metal detectorist, Mark Williams chanced upon a German bomb from World War II in Swaythling at Hampshire.

Mark wanted to sell the antique weapon on eBay.

Militaria collector Ralf Sherwin saw the eBay post and raised the alarm when he realised the bomb was still active.

